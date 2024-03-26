Top Android phones are getting a neat file storage boost right now

Quick Summary An update to the way gallery apps work on Android handsets should make life much easier for users. A host of top brands have announced integration with the Google Photos app in a much more seamless way.

If you're a user of one of the best Android phones on the market, you're probably pretty pleased. Overall, these handsets are jam-packed with tech, making them exceptional companions to your daily activity.

Still, that doesn't mean everything is perfect. Occasionally, there are still things which could be bettered – and that's exactly what a handful of manufacturers have going on right now.

Users of OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi handsets will see their stock gallery app integrate with Google Photos in a more useful way. That comes as part of the Android 14 software, used on those handsets as OxygenOS 14 or ColorOS 14.

Traditionally, those handsets come pre-installed with two different gallery apps – the stock one and Google Photos. Both have their benefits and pitfalls, leaving users having to decide between them, or flip-flop between apps to get the best of both worlds.

That's no longer the case, though. As reported by popular tech insider, Mishaal Rahman, the update will allow the two apps to effectively act as one with the correct settings. Rahman enjoys a handsome reputation for having the inside track on tech leaks and information.

First, users can set their stock gallery app to back up to Google Photos. That allows users to backup their image library through the Google app, which can then sync with cloud storage on the platform, too.

That will also allow for the entirety of your Google Photos library to be shown in the native Gallery app. From a user perspective, that allows for all of your images and video to be kept in one place.

That even applies to content which wasn't shot on the device. Images are downloaded and stored in a "restored" folder, while videos are streamed by default. Users can elect to also download the video content on a case-by-case basis. To do so, simply tap the download button in the toolbar.