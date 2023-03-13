This Android phone sounds brilliant – but you may not be able to get one

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's an excellent time to be an Android phone fan right now. The current crop of flagships are some of the best we've ever seen, with impressive camera systems and powerful processing capabilities allowing users to tackle almost any task from their phone.

Handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Xiaomi 13 Pro have wowed users, making competition for your hard-earned cash closer than ever. The Xiaomi packs a one-inch sensor into its camera module, while the S23 Ultra boasts a whopping 200MP unit itself.

Despite both of those hugely capable camera systems, another handset has been dubbed the 'new king of cameras' by popular tech insider, Ice Universe (opens in new tab). Ice is well-regarded in the smartphone community, seemingly having the inside track on almost every manufacturer.

The handset in question is the Oppo Find X6 Pro. It's predecessor, the Oppo Find X5 Pro earned five stars when we tested it last year, with our reviewer praising it as "a phone that excels across the board."

This time, the camera module is redesigned entirely, with a large, round unit covering the width of the back panel. It's reminiscent of the OnePlus 11, or the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Discovery Edition – though there's no mount for a physical lens on this one.

The camera is manufactured in conjunction with Hasselblad. Similar to the Xiaomi-Leica partnership, the pairing gives added kudos to the shot-snapping credentials of the phone, and should make for some top-tier shots. There are three sensors on the camera module – we'd assume a main sensor, an ultrawide and a telephoto.

Elsewhere, the Find X6 Pro is rumoured (opens in new tab) to feature a display with 2,500 nits of peak brightness. That's astoundingly bright – higher, even, than the 2,000 nits on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

And yet, all of this could worthless for users in Western markets. That's because the Find X6 Pro may not get a global launch (opens in new tab), instead focusing on Asian markets.

I think that would be a real shame. Oppo has taken great strides to become more of a household name in recent years, with great phones like the X5 Pro and the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Failing to capitalise on that with the release of a hotly anticipated handset would feel like a missed opportunity.