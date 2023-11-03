This stunning G-Shock special edition pays colourful homage to nights in the city

Casio is going great guns with its G-Shock watch range, with a swathe of new designs and devices to celebrate its 40th anniversary. We've had G-Shocks covered in 18K gold and rubies, and now there's an MT-G series timepiece adorned with a rainbow effect.

However, the G-Shock MTG-B2000YR isn't designed around the sky-based phenomenon, its great-looking, multi-coloured bezel represents the lights of a city at night. According to Casio, anyway.

The frame is laminated by multi-coloured carbon to give the gradiated effect without being too garish. This is layered onto the stainless steel bezel, while a subtle cityscape scene is etched in to enhance the aesthetic.

Other coloured accents can be found on the date display, indexes and hands. The MT-G logo on the face also features a myriad of hues.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio)

In terms of specifications, the special edition B2000 series watch is of a similar shape and featureset to its siblings in the range.

That means it comes with a dodecagonal case and the trademark G-Shock shock proofing and 20 ATM water resistance, so can be worn while swimming.

It is also solar powered using Casio's Tough Solar technology. That enables the watch to be powered indefinitely if it gets a decent amount of light during use.

The G-Shock MTG-B2000YR isn't smart as such, but can be linked to the Casio Watches app on an iPhone or Android device via Bluetooth. This enables it to adjust automatically to different time zones when you visit other countries, and even find your phone at the touch of a button.

Radio connectivity is on board too, to ensure the time is pinpoint accurate.

This special edition watch will be available in Japan initially, with a release in November. It is priced at 187,000 yen, which is around £1,018 at today's exchange rate.

We don't yet have official confirmation, but the G-Shock specialist website G-Central suggests that the MTG-B2000YR could also be released worldwide soon.

We'll keep you up to date when and if we hear more.