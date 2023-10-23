Another stunning anniversary G-Shock MR-G arrives, this time covered in rubies

Casio has been going great guns with its special edition G-Shock watches this year, mostly as part of the brand's 40th anniversary celebrations.

We've recently revealed a stunning, AI-designed G-D001 watch made from 18 karat gold, and now there's a limited edition version of the classic MR-G B2000. It's rather special.

The G-Shock MRG-B2000SG-1A has been designed with traditional Japanese artisnal techniques in mind. Its style is based on the Shougeki-Maru: Gai, a samurai kabuto helmet Casio commissioned to reflect the MR-G range.

That results in a particularly detailed, recrystallised titanium bezel that not only sports engraved tigers around the frame, but four lab-grown rubies spaced on the outer rim (over the screw heads keeping the plate in place). These each represent a decade of the G-Shock brand.

The band is made from Dura Soft fluoro rubber to represent the material used in traditional Japanese armour.

While the face of the watch is analogue, there is Bluetooth connectivity on board. This hooks up to Casio's Mobile Link app on an iPhone or Android device and not only ensures that time adjustment is automated (so always accurate), but also allows for settings to be tweaked. There's phone finder functionality too.

If you don't have it connected to a phone, you still get accurate timing across different regional zones thanks to radio-wave connectivity.

Other classic G-Shock features are on board, including the trademark shock resistance and water resistance down to 200 metres. It is solar powered too, with Casio's proprietary Tough Solar tech extending the battery life indefinitely.

Even when there's little or no sunlight, the rechargeable battery will last up to five months, while you can get 26 months from it in power save mode.

The limited edition G-Shock MRG-B2000SG-1A will be available from November, with just 700 to be sold globally.

It hasn't yet been revealed what locations it will be available in outside of Casio's homeland of Japan, but pricing is said to be ¥880,000 (around £4,825).

We can't wait to see what the G-Shock brand has up its sleeve for the next big anniversary edition watch.