This Simba Black Friday deal slashes up to 40% off mattress bundles - that's the biggest discount ever

Now's your chance to make the biggest saving ever on the award-winning Simba mattress. The popular sleep brand has today launched its official Black Friday deals - and they're huge. Right now, you can save up to 40% on your Simba mattress order with one of Simba’s three bundle offers. That’s the biggest discount ever on a Simba mattress (which we think is one of the best mattresses you can buy) - and it's worth up to a whopping £524.

There are three Simba bundles to choose from: the Ultimate Simba Hybrid Bundle, the Hybrid Pillow bundle, and the Hybrid Basics bundle. The Basics is our favorite mattress Black Friday deal so far: it’s the cheapest way ever to buy the brilliant Simba mattress, and adds a free mattress protector to your order (worth up to £75), before slashing the price by 31%. That’s outstanding.

However, to add the most value to your order, choose the Ultimate bundle. This adds two Simba Hybrid pillows and the excellent temperature-regulating Simba Hybrid duvet to your mattress order, before cutting the price by up to £524 and giving you a free deluxe mattress protector.

These are Simba’s official Black Friday offers, so we’re unlikely to see prices drop again. So if you need a new mattress, take a look. The Simba mattress has never been cheaper.

Ultimate Simba Hybrid bundle: save up to £631 + get a free deluxe mattress protector

Get up to 40% off - The Ultimate bundle gives you the biggest saving. Add two height adjustable Hybrid Pillows (just one with a single mattress) and the temperature-regulating Hybrid duvet to your Simba mattress purchase, and you’ll get a free deluxe mattress protector plus up to 40% off your order. Deal ends: 23:59 BST, 29 November 2019View Deal

The Hybrid Pillow Bundle: save up to 35% + get a free deluxe mattress protector

The middle-tier bundle offer adds two of Simba's height-adjustable Hybrid pillows (or one with a single mattress) to your mattress order, before knocking 35% off the price. That equates to a discount of up to £479. You also get a deluxe mattress protector for free, which will help prolong the life of your mattress. Deal ends: 23:59 BST, 29 November 2019View Deal