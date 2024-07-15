This must-have watch accessory is an absolute bargain in Prime Day rival sale

It's that time of year again folks. The Amazon Prime Day sale has come around once more, promising fantastic deals on a range of products.

As a watch lover, this time of year is always really exciting. The best Prime Day Watch deals ensure that some top timepieces get a fantastic discount. The fun doesn't stop there, either.

For those of us with slightly more modest budgets, there are a host of top accessory deals. That includes this Wolf Blake single watch roll – now 70% off at Beaverbrooks, costing you just £24!

Wolf Blake single watch roll: was £79, now £24 at Beaverbrooks

Save a whopping £55 on this gorgeous Wolf Blake single watch roll at Beaverbrooks. It's perfect for keeping your treasured timepiece secure, or for gifting to the watch lover in your life.

When it comes to watch rolls, there really is no better brand than Wolf. Known for their watch winders, the brand also has a range of different options, from single rolls like this, all the way up to multi-winder safes.

I've recently started using a three-watch roll from the brand, and have been seriously impressed with the quality. You'll find beautiful leather on the outside, with a really well finished interior which is soft, but sturdy.

That makes it the perfect place to store your beloved watch, without fear of damaging it. What's more, thanks to the compact size, it's easy to pop into a bag or suitcase, for protection while you travel.

If you're looking at this as a watch enthusiast, there's probably little convincing you need. You'll be aware of just what a good deal for a great product this is.

If you're slightly further removed from the watch world – perhaps you're looking to buy as a gift for a time-obsessed friend or family member – then all you need to know is this: every watch fan needs one of these, and at this price, they could even find a use for two.