Best Prime Day Watches deals 2024: treat yourself to luxury timepieces in the sale

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 is coming up on 16th - 17th July , and something you might not expect to be involved in the Prime Day sale is luxury watches.

While you can find many bargains on the best smartwatches , discounts on watches and jewellery can be few and far between, but lucky for you, T3 has been covering Prime Day for years and we know how to find a good deal.

Shop Watches and Jewellery deals at Amazon

The best Prime Day deals are the perfect place to look for price cuts on the best watches . Many popular fashion and watch brands get involved in the sale, including the likes of Casio, Timex, Citizen, Sekonda, Armani, Boss and Tommy Hilfiger to name a few.

It’s not just watches that you’ll find in the sale either. Timepieces need their own accessories too, to keep them working properly and looking their best so you’ll also find plenty of deals on the best watch rolls and the best watch winders .

To help you find the best prices on luxury watches and accessories, here are the very best deals you can find today and shopping tips on how to make sure your watch purchase is legit.

How to shop and save money on Watches for Prime Day

Watches can be tricky to buy online and considering how expensive some models can be, you might be a little wary of buying one on Amazon. Unfortunately, Amazon has attracted fraudulent sellers and scammers to their website. While no one wants to be scammed out of their money, it’s even worse when you drop a large sum of cash on a luxury item – like a watch – only to find it’s not as you expected.

To put your mind at ease and help you shop safely, here are a few tips and tricks on how to check the watch deal is real during the Prime Day sale and how to save money on your watches or jewellery purchases

Read the product guides and documents

Like most Amazon product pages, you’ll find a lengthy description, comparisons and product reviews of the item you want to purchase. The same goes for watches, but if you scroll a little further down the page, you should be able to find a product guide and documents section. This will likely have a PDF or other written document that will take you through the details of the watch.

(Image credit: Future)

Use a price checking tool

Some product manufacturers will advertise massive discounts on their products during the Prime Day sale but it’s not always true. Some price cuts can be based on a recently inflated price or RRP, or can be completely fake! This can be even trickier with watches because you’d expect the more high-end brands to have higher prices in general.

So, to avoid getting distracted by discounts, you can check how much a product is at other retailers and how much it’s been sold for with price tracking tools. Not only can this put your mind at ease but it also helps you understand how cheap the watch has sold for before so you can get the best deal. For Amazon, we recommend using camelcamelcamel.com .

Look at the selling/shipping account

When you go to add the watch to your basket, you should be able to see who’s selling and shipping your item. This is located under the ‘Add to Basket’ button and should display as ‘Dispatches from’ and ‘Sold By’. If the name or account profile on Amazon looks strange to you, have a quick Google search to see if the name or company exists and what other reviewers have said.

Check the reviews

Speaking of reviewers, it’s always handy to see what previous shoppers have thought about the product and their buying and delivery experience. When you scroll further down the product page, you should be able to see star ratings and comments, plus some commenters will have ‘Verified Purchase’ next to their account name so you can feel confident that the reviewer is a real person!

Look out for Lightning Deals