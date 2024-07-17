This is the most expensive item in the UK Amazon Prime Day sale – and I'm tempted

How much will you spend this Prime Day? Fifty, one hundred, two hundred? How about three grand? The most expensive item in this year's sale (on the UK site) is the Anker Solix F3800 portable power station.

At full price, this will set you back £3,699 but there's currently 22% off – that's a saving of £800. It's a considerable saving and actually it's a bit of a bargain now, especially considering how you can use this portable power station.

In terms of storage, it offers 3840Wh (3.8kWh) of battery and has an output of 6000W. What does that mean? Well, it means it can power multiple power-hungry devices at once – a TV, fridge, microwave, air conditioning. That means it's perfect as a backup for a power outage, or even to take on a camping trip.

My favourite part about it though is that the EV port will output up to 3000W so that you can plug in your electric vehicle and use it as an EV charger. Although 3.8kWh will only do about 7% of an average EV battery, you can buy expansion batteries to take it up to 26.9kWh.

It means you could charge the Anker off the electrical grid during off-peak times and then use it for your appliances during the peak times. You can also attach portable solar panels to the power station to provide up to 2,400W of power.

Yes, three grand on a portable power station is still not cheap, but in terms of backup power, it's well priced. It might be the most expensive deal on Amazon UK but it could be one of the best.