This free Google Pixel 6a deal at Verizon is a money saving no brainer

Verizon is offering customers, both new and existing, who open a new line on an Unlimited 5G plan a brand new Google Pixel 6a free (opens in new tab).

With the news that the Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) launch is just around the corner, this deal comes at the perfect time for those in need of a solid Android mobile cheap. If you're someone who doesn't need to nab the latest and greatest, the Google Pixel 6a (opens in new tab) is one of the best Android phones (opens in new tab) out there and at price of $0 down, is a no-brainer.

Get a free Google Pixel 6a with select Unlimited 5G plans at Verizon! (opens in new tab)

The Pixel 6a is no cheap phone by any means, and it comes packed with premium features that allow it to compete with some of the best out there.

Offering a more compact phone with solid hardware under the hood, it's a solid budget-friendly option even when it's not on sale. Verizon's offer, however, makes it a must-buy for anyone looking to switch carriers or sign up for a new line and get a great phone cheap.

It compares nicely as well with the Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab), offering many of the same features in a more compact package. However, the Pixel 6 (while prices slightly higher) offers a bit more power which some may prefer. Unfortunately, the Google Pixel 6 is full price at Verizon, so if you're on a budget the 6a is a much better option.

If the Google Pixel 6a isn't what you're after however, Verizon does have plenty of other offers to check out to save you some money. That includes some slick deals on the new iPhone 14, including savings of up to $1,200 off the iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab).

The way I see it, this is an excellent early Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) that nets a free Google Pixel 6a for those looking to get their shopping done early this year.

