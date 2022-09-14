Google Pixel 7 launch suddenly looks even more delicious

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Google has teased the colours of its forthcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets in an unconventional but undeniably original and, um, delicious way. The four Pixel 7 colours have been revealed in Japan as bags of chips. Yup, actual boxes containing edible crisps, and I really want to eat some already.

The campaign, entitled Google Original Chips (here's a Twitter link to Google Japan's original post (opens in new tab)), is a neat bit of wordplay on the two handsets' inclusion of Google's own chipset, Tensor G2, which will debut in the Pixel 7 series coming this October. It's Google in-house produced chip, giving the Pixel series a point of difference over other Android phones.

But that doesn't make the boxes of chips any less real: the four flavours – named Snow Cheese, Hazel Onion, Salty Lemon, and Obsidian Pepper (see compiled image below) – will be available to win, with 2,000 boxes available via lottery on Google Japan's official site (opens in new tab) (open for entries from 13 through 23 September).

(Image credit: Google)

What colours will Pixel 7 available in?

Now you'll already see where this is going: those boxes of chips represent the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets' actual colour options for when the phones go on sale from 6 October. There'll be Snow (white), Hazel (grey), Lemongrass (yellow-green), and Obsidian (black) available. Note, however, that the Pro won't be available in Lemongrass.

I think the Google Pixel 7 will be a major launch for Android this year, injecting some much-needed excitement into the arm of Google's system, especially in light of Apple's iPhone 14 launch (especially the iPhone 14 Pro Max and its new 'Dynamic Island' feature).

That'll certainly be helped along by the Tensor G2 chip, but I'm more interested in how that'll translate to features that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro can offer. Will its computational photography step up yet another gear to deliver the most capable shooter in Android's stable? I sure hope so.

The design, too, is really eye-catching this time around. The formed aluminium of the Pixel 7 Pro, in particular, looks really elegant from the early reveals from Google (from right back in May this year). It's that kind of craftsmanship that adds extra appeal in a sea of phones that can otherwise be tricky to distinguish from one another.

Well, that and the fact there are boxes of chips. I do hope Google will be doing something similar in the UK and beyond, because I want to try each and every flavour of Google's Original Chips (mostly the black pepper one please). So the Google Pixel 7 series not only looks more appealing, then, it looks kinda tasty too...