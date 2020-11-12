This five-star OLED TV and Dolby Atmos speaker combo is £300 off in Currys' Black Friday TV deals!

Black Friday TV deals have arrived and they don't come much better than Currys PC World's latest reduction on one of our favourite OLED TVs. As part of their Black Friday deals, Currys PC World has reduced the Philips 48-inch OLED935 from £1799 to £1499.99. That's a reduction of £299 for the incredible combo of OLED, Philips brilliant proprietary Ambilight technology, and an exceptional built-in Dolby Atmos speaker system from sound masters Bowers and Wilkins.

As we said in our five-star Philips OLED+935 review, this is a television that delivers both outstanding picture quality and audio to match from the soundbar built into the base. Given that so many OLED TVs falter slightly when it comes to sound and almost demand the extra outlay for a soundbar, Philips offering here commands your attention. Even more so when it's almost £300 off.

If you're looking for a new-gen console companion, the OLED+935 won't be for you as it doesn't have full support for HDMI 2.1– for that you'll want to check out our best gaming TVs – but if you're looking for a beautiful television that makes your movies sound as good as they look in 4K, then this is the perfect solution.

• Philips 48OLED935 | Was £1799 | Now £1499.99 | Save £299 at Currys

As we said in our review, the OLED+935 delivers exceptional image quality. "Thanks to the AI aspect of its processing, the OLED+935 is able to identify incoming images and respond to them with extraordinary speed and efficiency, and the resulting images are among the most convincing, most lifelike and most enthralling around." Praise the Black Friday TV deal gods.

And then there's that Dolby Atmos audio. Our review says "even a very capable £500 stand-alone soundbar will struggle to match this level of responsiveness, this level of tonal fidelity or this ability with effects placement" meaning you're getting seriously loud bangs for your buck here. It helps that the bar being part of the stand makes the whole thing considerably easier on the eyes too.

And the reductions for the holiday season are just getting started. Christmas is getting scarily close and T3 is ready to help. Prep with our best Christmas gifts and even the best Cyber Monday deals to make sure you always get the best prices even after Black Friday.

