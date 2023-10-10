This cheap GoPro action camera deal has just won Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Today's officially the first day of Amazon's Prime Day Deal Days, which we all know is just a funny name to call Amazon Prime Day 2. There are tons of deals to choose from, but the one that caught my attention was this cheap GoPro deal that knocked off nearly £90 of the asking price of the GoPro Hero 11 Black Accessory Bundle! If you ever want to get your hands on one of the best action cameras, this is the time to invest.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is, in many ways, the ultimate in incremental evolution. It's a better camera than the GoPro Hero 10 Black in several areas, especially with its brilliantly boosted colour palette and improved user options, but it's almost identical in most of the other ways you can measure. This competent bundle includes an extra Enduro battery (two in total), The Handler Floating Hand Grip, a Headstrap and Quick Clip, and a carrying case.

GoPro HERO11 Black Accessory Bundle: was £436.11 , now £349 at Amazon

This bundle includes GoPro's extremely capable action camera, the Hero 11 Black, and several handy accessories to help you capture the action in the most high-definition way possible. This set is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Don't miss out!

One of the best things about the release of the GoPro Hero 12 Black is that now we can get the brilliant Hero 11 Black for cheaper. And the truth is, you need accessories with your new action camera; otherwise, you won't be able to use it in quite as many scenarios. This bundle has all the accessories you need to create top-notch footage above and below the water. Plus, thanks to the extra Enduro battery, you will be able to record videos for longer when out and about.

