This app wants to make black cabs as cheap as the bus

You've already got numerous ways of navigating London, but from today there'll be another option to add to that list. It's called Maaxi and it wants to make catching a cab as cheap as the bus or tube.



Instead of going head to head with likes of Uber and Hailo, Maaxi is doing things a bit differently. The twist here is that instead of booking out the whole taxi for your ride, you just take one seat. Letting others fill out the rest and saving you plenty of cash.



We have to say, the idea of ditching our sweaty tube commute and those endless queues for the bus for a roomy cab definitely sounds appealing.



The company says that it wants to bring down the cost of catching a cab in London, putting it on a similar footing to other forms of public transport. So, a couple of quid for a journey then. If you're prepared to share with more people, the price you pay will be even lower.



Think of it like reserving a seat on a train or plane, rather than booking out the whole cabin.



Just like its rivals, Maaxi is accessed by an app, available on both iOS and Android. Sorry, Windows Phone users. It has built a nifty mapping service that will match you up with suitable journeys and give you a heads-up of how much it will cost.



Instead of cabbies heading for the quickest routes and using shortcuts through the city, Maaxi cabs will instead travel near existing public transport lines so it can pick up other passengers along the way. Yes, like a bus.



You'll also be able to take more exclusive rides, basically just like a regular taxi, for those who prefer not to share with the 'normals'. Though this won't be any cheaper.



Interestingly, you'll need a UK address and bank payment method to utilise the service. Your details are then added to Maaxi's GPS tracking service so it can keep an eye on during the journey. This is all in the name of security, making sure your trips are safe.

The service has been in beta since late 2014, but as of today it's been opened up to the wider public.

