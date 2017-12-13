These The Last Jedi watches are a must for any Star Wars fan

Nixon has introduced its latest collection of Star Wars x Nixon, this time, taking inspiration from the franchises' latest film, The Last Jedi.

As with previous releases, the popular collaboration will feature watches and accessories inspired by characters from the upcoming film (which is in cinemas tomorrow).

Those honoured include Luke Skywalker, Rey, a Stormtrooper Executioner and a Praetorian Guard.

They'll go perfectly with these Star Wars inspired winter jackets from Columbia.

Check out the collection below:

Luke Skywalker - £175

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

42mm diameter

10ATM stainless steel case with hardended mineral crystal glass

Jedi symbol at 12 o'clock

Lightsaber themed seconds hand

Full grain leather band with stainless steel buckle

Miyota Japanese Quartz Movement

Stormtrooper Executioner - £210

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

42mm diameter

10ATM stainless steel 'cushion shape' case with hardedned mineral crystal glass

21-19mm tapered solid stainless steel free-swing 3-link bracelet

First Order symbol at 6 o'clock

Cystom seconds hand

Miyota Japanese Quartz movement

Praetorian Guard - £210

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Sentry Red

42mm diameter

10ATM Stainless Steel case with hardened mineral crystal glass

23-20mm tapered stainless steel 3-link bracelet

Custom seconds hand

Armour detailing

Rey - £100

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

31mm diameter

10ATM stainless steel case with hardened mineral crystal glass

16mm tapered leather band

Custom armour print detail

Resistance symbol at 12 o'clock

Miyota Japanese Quartz movement

Custom seconds hand

All of these peices are really cool, but the brass and steel Luke Skywalker model has to be our favourite.

Just like the previous collections, these pieces have been thoughtfully desiged and aren't as tacky as they clearly could be.

The Nixon x Star Wars: The Last Jedi collection are on sale now, and are available in stores and online at Nixon's website.

Liked this?