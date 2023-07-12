These are the Le Creuset deals I'd recommend buying in the Prime Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The second day of the Amazon Prime Day sale is in full swing! The Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals have been incredible this year, with huge savings on air fryers, coffee machines, multicookers, BBQs and much more. But I’ve just found the best deals on Le Creuset kitchenware which you need to check out now.

I’ve been writing about home and kitchen appliances for a while now and I love to bake and cook. When anyone asks me what type of pots, pans or general kitchen accessories they should buy, I always answer with the same brand: Le Creuset.

Le Creuset is best known for its attractive practical collections of enamelled cast iron products, and as someone who owns a few Le Creuset products, I can safely say that they’re the best kitchen products I’ve ever used. Le Creuset deals are quite rare, but during sales seasons, you can find big price cuts on Le Creuset products so now is the best time to shop from the brand.

I’ve found the best Prime Day deals on Le Creuset which you can shop below. I actually own a few of these items and can’t recommend them enough! P.S. John Lewis is currently running a sale with up to 40% off Le Creuset .

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish with Lid: was £285 , now £138.99 at Amazon

This better than half price deal takes the Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish with Lid down to £138.99 for Prime Day. Measuring at 24cm with a 4.2-litre capacity, this dish is super versatile and is best used for casseroles, one-pot roasts, curries, soups, pasta, bread and cakes.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish with Lid: was £249 , now £174.99 at Amazon

Save £74 on the Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish with Lid at Amazon. This shallow casserole dish is suitable for ovens, hobs and grills, and heats evenly with its lasting heat retention. The cheapest deal on this dish is in the Coastal Blue colourway.

Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 4 Petite Casseroles: was £79 , now £50.99 at Amazon

Le Creuset sets get some of the biggest price drops in the Prime Day deals, and this Stoneware Set of 4 Petite Casseroles is no exception. This mini casserole set with lids have 200ml capacity and are ideal for dips, sauces, nibbles and side dishes. Each mini casserole dish comes in 4 different colours: Palm, Cool Mint, Teal and Marseille Blue.

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Frying Pan: was £149 , now £89.99 at Amazon

Now under £90, the Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Frying Pan is 40% off in the Prime Day sale. This 30 x 4.5cm frying pan has a strong non-stick coating and 6-layer construction for easy cleaning and food release. Deals are available in multiple sizes, including 20cm, 22cm, 24cm, 26cm, 28cm and 30cm.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Grillit Frying Pan: was £149 , now £93.99 at Amazon

The Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Grillit Frying Pan is 37% off for Prime Day. This grill / frying pan has helper handles and two pouring lips, which makes cooking and serving much easier and more versatile. This deal is the cheapest option and it’s available in Cerise.

Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs: was £85 , now £54.99 at Amazon

Upgrade your money cup of tea and coffee with 35% off the Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs. This 6-piece set is made of durable, stain-resistant enamel and holds up to 350ml of liquid. The set is available in Cherry, Volcanic, Soleil, Palm, Teal and Ultra Violet colours.