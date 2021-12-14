These are the Christmas gift ideas for runners I'm buying for my friends

Christmas shopping can be stressful and truth to be told, there isn't much time left to shop before the big day! If you still haven't wrapped up your Christmas shopping (pun intended), here are some Christmas gift ideas for runners that will surely delight tour running friends and family members.

There is another roundup of the very best Christmas gift ideas for gym lovers for those who prefer to work out lifting weights or jumping around to music. No judgement! We all train differently and that's perfectly fine. The end goal is the same: we all want to get fit, one way or another.

Best Christmas gift ideas for runners

(Image credit: Brooks)

Brooks Levitate 5 Run Merry Edition

RRP £140

When I first laid my eyes on the Run Merry Collection from Brooks, I remember thinking "this looks ridiculous but I want it all". The crown piece of the collection is the festive Levitate 5 that looks like something Santa would wear if he suddenly realised that wolfing down cookies and chugging milk at every house is not a good idea from a health preservation point of view.

What I love the most about the Run Merry Brooks Levitate 5 is that it even comes with a shoebox that doubles up as a gift box; no need to use disposable wrapping paper! And, of course, the shoes themselves are as springy as they've always been, perfect for training and treadmill sessions.

(Image credit: ASICS)

ASICS Katakana Top

RRP £28

Being a t-shirt that's more than just a pretty face (so to say), the ASICS Katakana running top is made from a knit fabric with quick-drying properties to keep you dry and comfortable. It's business at the front and fun at the back: the tee features the phrase "ASICS Running" written in Japanese Katakana lettering just under the neckline.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra

RRP £27.95

This non-padded medium support sports bra from Nike features wide, comfy straps in a classic racerback design. The smooth, lightweight Dri-FIT fabric wicks sweat to keep you dry, comfortable and focused on your outdoor training or treadmill sessions. Better still, the Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh sports bra is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Five-Panel Athletics Cap

RRP £22, Now only £11

Keep your head cool and collected and your eyes shielded from the low angle sun with the Adidas Five-Panel Athletics Cap. It features mesh all over for extra ventilation, just what you need when you're itching to get out in the fresh air.

Thanks to the adjustable closure in the back, the cap stays in place wherever you go. The soft sweatband running around the edge of the cap absorbs moisture when the temperature rises. Slightly curved brim for extra style points.

(Image credit: Enertor)

Enertor Running Insoles

RRP £34.99

The Usain Bolt-endorsed Enertor Running Insoles are made from PX1 material technology which has been "specifically engineered for running offering outstanding shock absorption", as Enertor explains.

And indeed, there is a video of someone throwing an egg on the insole from a height that would surely break the egg on impact but instead, it bounces back! That's all the marketing I need, people throwing eggs on things.

In theory, the Enertor Running Insoles can help to reduce pain not only in your feet but also in ankles, shins, hips, lower back and legs. They will also help to aid recovery time and help to reduce the risk of injuries reoccurring. Ideal for running, sport, gym and HIIT sessions.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Women's Under Armour Storm Run Liner Gloves

RRP £26

The thin, tight-fitting Women's UA Storm Run Liner Gloves can be worn on their own or as a first layer under heavier gloves, should the weather get super cold (I doubt it will, in the UK anyway).

The UA Storm finish repels rain and snow without sacrificing breathability and the soft ColdGear fabric delivers an ultra-warm feel, with no extra weight. Why would you want to wear an extra layer on top of these gloves, knowing all this?

Better still, the Tech Touch print on thumbs and fingers allow you to use touch screen devices without taking your gloves off and the silicone print on palms provides increased grip and durability.

(Image credit: Castore)

Black Castore x Reiss Cooper Track Pants

RRP £65

Check this out! If there is a person you really like, get them the Black Castore x Reiss Cooper Premium Track Pants. Admittedly, the track pants don't look quite as impressive on the photo above but on the model, they are anything but baggy.

These lightweight performance track pants are perfect for high-intensity training or just chilling around the house; your call. They feature an adjustable waistband with drawcord and zip pockets.