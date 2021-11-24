The very best Christmas gift ideas for... gym lovers

Looking for the best Christmas gift ideas for gym lovers? We've got you covered. Below you'll find some excellent, relatively inexpensive gift ideas for people who like to lift dumbbells or resistance bands for fun.

Oftentimes, gym queens and kings are perceived as people who are impossible to buy presents for; after all, you don't know what supplements they use and you really can't afford to buy them a new adjustable dumbbell or weight bench. Even the best cheap treadmills often cost hundreds of pounds and many of us can only afford to spend much less than that on Christmas presents.

The gift ideas on this list won't cost the earth but will be appreciated by those who think the best way to spend your recreational time is to do bench presses and squats. For even more gift ideas, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday fitness deals.

(Image credit: Mirafit)

Mirafit Gym Flag – My Gym. My Rules.

For anyone who has a home gym already or planning on having one in the near future, a gym flag is an essential accessory. Mirafit gym flags come in a range of designs and cost only £7.95 a pop: the perfect gift idea for meatheads. The flag measures 150cm x 94cm and has four in built eyelets for easy installation.

Let the flag fly high when you're in your very own Church of Iron!

(Image credit: Eleiko)

Eleiko Öppen Collars

The Eleiko Öppen Collars are not the cheapest piece of home gym equipment but they ended up on this Christmas gift idea list for a couple of reasons.

Most importantly, they are high quality – Eleiko supplies many world Olympic and powerlifting competitions with its equipment – and just peculiar enough so whoever is interested in weight lifting will appreciate the sentiment of you gifting them a pair.

Given the price, these barbell collars are also something most lifters won't buy for themselves; they will spend all their money on protein powder and weight plates. However, owning a piece of Eleiko equipment means you reached the next step in your evolution as a lifter and for that, getting the Eleiko Öppen Collars is a small price to pay.

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Sports Bra/Tank Top

Nowadays, you can't really get away with not owning at least one piece of Gymshark clothing if you frequently visit a gym. The brand was in the right place at the right time and understood very early on how important it is to market its products on social media platforms, mainly Instagram.

The results speak for themselves: Gymshark went from being an obscure brand to becoming a juggernaut in the fitness sector. Wearing Gymshark gear means you take body sculpting seriously, or at least want to look like someone who does.

Better still, the majority of Gymshark apparel doesn't cost too much, especially now during the Gymshark Black Friday Sale. You can get a tank top for yourself and a pair of joggers for your significant other for less than £20. Win-win.

(Image credit: MyProtein)

MyProtein Essentials Large Towel

As well as a gym water bottle, you should always have a gym towel in your gym bag. The MP Essentials Large Towel is the ideal gym towel: it's big enough to cover the bench so you don't have to worry about touching the foam with your skin (wearing your Gymshark tank).

It can also be used to wipe your face after a cardio session on the treadmill or spin class. And considering it doesn't cost the earth either, it makes a great Christmas gift idea for gym lovers. Easy-peasy.

(Image credit: SKLZ)

SKLZ Core Wheels Dynamic Strength and Ab Trainer

If you're into home workouts, at some point you'll be gifted an ab roller. The sad truth is, ab rollers are great but the ones people gift to one another don't always represent good quality and therefore won't be used more than a couple of times.

Not the SKLZ Core Wheels. This fantastic home gym equipment can train your shoulders and hips as well as your core in a variety of ways. The set includes two wheels so you can roll the wheels sideways or one at a time.