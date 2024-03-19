There's a Fitbit sale going on right now – 3 deals I'd buy

Fitbit is one of the OGs when it comes to the best fitness trackers and right now they have a sale on, where you can bag some of their top trackers with a pretty adequate saving of up to £50 off. It may not the biggest saving in the world, but when you’ve had your eye on something for a while, every little helps.

As an Active Writer, I’ve got to try and test many Fitbit watches, so if you’re not sure which one to go for in the sale, I can help. Here are the deals I’d recommend in the sale, as well as the top three watches I’d personally buy.

Don’t forget to check out our best Fitbit guide to help you choose which smartwatch is right for you overall. Also, if you’re interested in Garmin watches, then check out this Garmin sale , as you can save up to 47% off.

Fitbit Charge 5: <a href="https://www.fitbit.com/global/uk/products/trackers/charge5?sku=421BKBK" data-link-merchant="fitbit.com"" rel="sponsored nofollow"> was £129.99 , now £99.99 The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of Fitbit's most affordable and reliable trackers, we actually named it the best fitness tracker in our Fitbit guide. Why? Well, it's rich with features, including Daily Readiness Score (which measures if your body is ready for exercise), sleep tracking, has 20 exercise modes, and much more. It's also swim-proof, has up to 7 days of battery, a stunning AMOLED screen, and is comfortable on the wrist. A great Fitbit to get going with.

Fitbit Versa 3: <a href="https://www.fitbit.com/global/uk/products/smartwatches/versa3?sku=511BKBK" data-link-merchant="fitbit.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £169.99 , now £149.99 If you're a fitness fanatic, then the Fitbit Versa 3 is a good choice as it comes with over 20 sport modes, from weight lifting, to HIIT, CrossFit and more. It also has built-in GPS, voice assistant and a ton of health-measuring metrics, including Daily Readiness Score and sleep tools. It also has WiFi so you connect to your Spotify, up to 6 days battery, Fitbit pay and you can respond to texts/calls straight from your wrist. If you want more fitness modes, go for the Versa 4. However, it doesn't have Wifi or support third-party apps.