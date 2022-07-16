The Office in Lego is the best thing since Threat Level Midnight

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The latest Lego creation to hit our shelves later this year is a highly detailed version of the office as featured in the hit NBC show, The Office. The set won enough votes in the Lego Ideas programme to turn Jaijai Lewis' idea into reality, and it's incredible. Definitely something worth of our best Lego sets list.

Like millions of others, I loved the US version of The Office. While the UK series was a classic, it was uncomfortable viewing. But with the help of Steve Carell, John Krasinski and Jenna Fisher, the gentler US version spanned an incredible nine series and forged its own path after the first two.

The 1164-piece set includes the main office floor, as well as Michael Scott's office and conference room (the break room, annex and warehouse didn't make it). It includes 15 Lego mini-figures of all the main characters, from Michael, Jim, Pam and Dwight to Kelly, Oscar, Creed and Toby. There's also classic props such as Kevin's chilli pot, Michael's World's Best Boss mug and Dwight's stapler in jello.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Lego ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Lego ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Lego ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Lego ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Lego ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Lego ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Lego ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Lego ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Lego ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Lego ) Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Lego ) Image 1 of 11

The Lego Ideas project has seen some great creator ideas become real Lego sets over the years, like the Sonic the Hedgehog set earlier this year. For me though, this is my favourite to date.

Not only do I love both Lego and The Office, but this set has all the main elements from the show. Would I have liked to see a bit more of the classic building facade shown from the outside? Sure. Would it have been cool to feature Michael's Sebring and Dwight's Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in the parking lot? Definitely. But as tributes go, this one is worthy of a Dundie.

The Office Lego set will cost £104.99 / $ 119.00 but doesn't go on sale until 1st October. The good news is that you'll be able to pre-order from the Lego store and select retailers in the next few weeks.