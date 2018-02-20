The Ulysse Nardin Freak Vision is super freaky

The Ulysse Nardin Freak Vision is super freaky

By

To say the Ulysse Nardin Freak Freak Vision is unconventional is an understatement. The piece, unveiled at SIHH earlier in the year, forgoes a traditional face and hands, and instead uses the movement as the minute hand.

It is the first automatic watch in the Freak Collection, and incorporates the innovations unveiled in the Ulysse Nardin InnoVision 2 Concept Watch at SIHH last year. 

What makes this special is the new super-lightweight silicium balance wheel with nickel mass elements and stabilizing micro-blades and a new case design, which is even thinner thanks to a box-domed crystal.

Check out the piece below:

As we've previous mentioned, time is still indicated in the “Freak” manner, but the design components are completely different. 

For example, the new 3D carved upper bridge is inspired by a boat’s hull. 

The case itself has been designed to look more 'open', with new horns, thinner bezel, and the rubber on the side.

It's exciting to see Ulysse Nardin continuing to explore new innovations in timekeeping. In 2001, the brand's first Freak timepiece introduced silicium to watch making.

This piece pushes the technology further by welding it another with solid nickel elements, to create an astonishingly light balance wheel. This is another industry first.

It's priced at CHF 95,000 (around £72,500).

Specs

Power reserve: 50 hours
Case: Platinum case with lateral «brancard » side bars coated blue rub
Diameter 45 mm
Dial: Sapphire, with engraved hour and minute indexes
Water resistance: 30 m
Crystal: Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on both sides, box-domed
Case back: Titanium, 6 screws, view of the “Grinder” through the domed sapphire crystal
Strap: Rubber-like leather and titanium folding clasp
Price: 95,000 CHF

