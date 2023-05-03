The Met Gala watches had classic dials, impressive tourbillons and Rolex magic

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Met Gala 2023 took place on Monday 1st May and the star studded event certainly didn’t disappoint. This year’s theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which honoured the fashion designer and creative director of Chanel who died in 2019.

Celebrities, sportspeople and big names in fashion honoured the late Lagerfeld in style, and the runway was full of incredible designs inspired by his extensive fashion catalogue, including signature silhouettes, pearls and his own everyday style. Some celebrities were even more daring and chose to honour Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, with Doja Cat donning feline prosthetics and Jared Leto dressing up in a life size cat costume.

Putting all the iconic fashion moments aside, what caught our eye the most were the watches. There were plenty of exciting watches to look at this Met Gala, from the likes of IWC, Hublot, Cartier and many more. From Roger Federer’s Rolex Perpetual 1908 to James McAvoy’s Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Chronograph, here are some of the best watches (opens in new tab) from the Met Gala 2023.

Roger Federer: Rolex Perpetual 1908

(Image credit: Rolex)

The most exciting watch of the night was worn by professional tennis player and Rolex ambassador, Roger Federer. The watch in question was the Rolex Perpetual 1908 in a white-gold case with black-dial. Rolex’s new dress watch was recently announced at Watches and Wonders 2023 (opens in new tab), and the Met Gala carpet marks its first public appearance. The Rolex Perpetual 1908 references the year that the Rolex trademark was first registered in Switzerland. It measures at 39mm and uses the calibre 7140 movement with a power reserve of 66 hours which is visible through an exhibition case back.

James McAvoy: Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Chronograph

(Image credit: James McAvoy / Instagram)

Another novelty launched at Watches and Wonders 2023, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Chronograph was seen on the wrist of actor James McAvoy. This intricate watch pays tribute to the Reverso sports watch which dates back to the 1930s and has added excitement thanks to a new chronograph. As displayed by McAvoy on the Met Gala carpet, the watch has a gold-coloured case with black strap, swivel movement, a rectangular dial and gold hour markers.

Barry Keoghan: Bulgari Octo Roma Papillon Central Tourbillon

(Image credit: GQ)

Irish actor Barry Keoghan has had an exciting 2023, having been nominated for his first Oscar and making his Met Gala debut. Decked out in a tartan tweed suit, Keoghan wore the Bulgari Octo Roma Papillon Central Tourbillon on his wrist. Bulgari launched new Octo Roma novelties (opens in new tab) earlier this year and this exciting watch features a beautiful tourbillon at the centre of the dial. Matching Keoghan’s blue suit perfectly, the watch has a dark face with 18-carat rose gold hands and accents.

Eileen Gu: IWC Portofino Automatic Day & Night 34

(Image credit: Eileen Gu / Instagram)

Why wear one watch when you can wear two? Olympic freestyle skier Eileen Gu showcased both the IWC Portofino Automatic Day & Night 34 and the IWC Tribute to Pallweber Edition “150 Years” pocket watch on the Met Gala carpet. The IWC Portofino Automatic Day & Night 34 sat on her wrist and featured a diamond bezel, day and night complication and pink strap that matched her dress and gloves. Gu also got out the yellow gold pocket watch while she walked the carpet to show off its beauty.

Ke Huy Quan: Omega Speedmaster ‘57

(Image credit: GQ)