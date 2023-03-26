Bulgari’s new Octo Roma collection is a nod to its Roman roots

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A day before Watches & Wonders 2023, luxury fashion house Bulgari launches its new Octo Roma collection, featuring six new novelties that give a nod to the brand’s Roman roots and rich heritage.

The Octo range was first introduced in 2012 and the new Octo Roma watches (opens in new tab) are versatile, sophisticated and elegant. The new watches in the collection are a way for Bulgari to redefine its octagonal style and they’ve been designed with Swiss watchmaking and Italian flair to elevate the octagonal watch shape that Bulgari is known for.

As stated by Bulgari, the watches are for individuals who “demand a statement timepiece that offers a range of options, from a gorgeous automatic watch to a stunning chronograph to a mesmerising tourbillon piece.” Speaking of the many Octo Roma options, the new collection features six models, all of which feature the iconic round-but-not-round shape.

First in the Octo Roma collection is the Octo Roma Automatic, a 41mm automatic mechanical model powered by Bulgari’s in-house Calibre BVL. The watch has three hands, date, and a power reserve of 42 hours. Available in three dial colourways – blue, white and anthracite – the pattern on the Octo Roma Automatic face forms a series of pyramids that’s enhanced by the 3D effect of the Clous de Paris technique. When purchased, the watch comes with two wristband options, so shoppers can switch between a rubber strap or a stainless steel bracelet.

(Image credit: Bulgari)

The Octo Roma Chronograph is the first in the Octo Roma collection that’s powered by the new Calibre BVL 399. This in-house mechanical movement has automatic winding that does so using the motion of your wrist and the mechanism operates at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations an hour. The watch has a sleek dial with a central seconds hand, 30-minute counter and 12-hour counter, and is available in black or blue.

The next four watches are the Octo Roma Tourbillons that are meant to represent the “perfect fusion of Swiss watchmaking excellence and Roman creativity”. Starting off with the first duo: the Octo Roma Striking Papillon Tourbillon and the Octo Roma Striking Tourbillon Saphir. Both 44mm watches are a modern take on Haute Horlogerie, and have been given new cases with a lighter feel, soft curves and a more refined design.

The Tourbillon in each watch is alternately displayed at 6 o'clock and the hands and minutes work intricately together, moving back and forth between horizontal and vertical positions. With a 60-64 hour power reserve, the Striking Papillon Tourbillon and Striking Tourbillon Saphir are both eye-catching with black rubber alligator straps, titanium folding buckles and neon green accents.

(Image credit: Bulgari)

The final two watches in the Octo Roma collection are the Octo Roma Precious Naturalia and the Octo Roma Tourbillon Lumiere. Like the first duo, this second duo both share a connection with use of hard stone or diamond elements.

The Precious Naturalia has a skeletonized manufacture movement and the gear train can be observed as it gets closer to 6 o’clock. The 44mm watch features the brown and gold tones of tiger eye that cover each of the 12 indexes, a satin-brushed rose gold case and crown, and a brown alligator strap with rose gold folding buckle.

(Image credit: Bulgari)

The Tourbillon Lumiere is the only women’s watch in the Octo Roma collection. At 38mm, the rose gold case is set with 267 round brilliant cut diamonds, bezel set with 48 round brilliant cut diamonds, and a cabochon-cut ruby is set in the rose gold crown. An incredibly colourful sparkly watch, the Tourbillon Lumiere has a skeletonized Calibre BVL 208 movement, diamond minute track, 64-hour power reserve and is complete with a red alligator strap with diamond folding buckle.