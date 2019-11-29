The incredible Beats Studio3 Wireless are $70 off at Walmart on Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 is here and with it so many great deals for stuff that might've been out of your price range before but isn't for this week. Black Friday has become an incredibly big deal over the past few years with every major retailer, from Walmart to Best Buy to Amazon, getting in on the action.

In order to make sense of all these deals, T3 has spent the past few weeks scouring the web for the best and brightest across every category you could possibly want: consumer electronics, kitchenware, fitness stuff, audio equipment, toys, gaming hardware, and more. We're pretty sure we've got a deal for everyone.

One of the best deals we've come across is for the high-end Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, the choice of many professional producers around the world and for good reason.

Beats Studio3 Wireless (Black) | Was $350 | Sale price $279.95 | Available now at Walmart

The Studio3s are a thing of beauty, delivering the classic Beats design alongside some of the best sound we've heard from wireless over-ear headphones in a while. They come with noise cancellation and a bunch of other funky features, too.View Deal

Beats, acquired by Apple a few years ago, have really made a name for themselves in an industry that prizes longevity. Part of the reason is the amazing branding (especially getting athletes on board), but another big component is a bit simpler: they make really good cans.

The Studio3s on offer here are the best and brightest, packing all of the high-end features you could wish for: noise cancellation, Bluetooth with up to 22 hours playback, fast charging, Apple's W1 chip, a low-power mode for up to 40 hours playback, and so on.

We can't recommend these enough, especially when Walmart has chopped $70 off the price.