Top 3 best Currys Black Friday smart home deals of the day

With Christmas still a month or so away, the perfect opportunity to grab your last-minute gifts is here: Black Friday deals are bursting at the seams right now as every UK retailer slashes prices across the board. Case in point: Currys are currently offering smart home essentials from Google, Amazon, and others with big deals.

Setting up your smartphone doesn't have to be a complicated, technical task. In fact, Google and Amazon – easily the two main players – have made the job ridiculously easy and cheap (even more so now!) thanks to their Assistant and Alexa helpers.

Starting off with Amazon's Echo Dot and Google's Nest Mini, getting going is a case of installing the smart speaker and its mic and beginning the amass other technology, from lights to locks to blinds, that work alongside it. At this point, pretty much everything 'smart' works with Assistant and Alexa instantly.

Depending on your needs, we'd recommend starting with the basics: a smart speaker of some variety and some smart light bulbs or thermostat; there's no need to jump in at the deep end and get a whole new lock system and so on. Once you're comfortable and capable with the system, add more elements.

Before you know it, your house and life with be smart, everything available at the push of a button or simple voice command. You'll never have to leave the sofa!

Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) | White / Black | Was £49.99 | Now £28.99 | Available from Currys

Amazon introduced the new spherical Echo Dot earlier this year and by all accounts its an amazing little smart speaker which excels thanks to Alexa, the most capable smart home assistant going.

Google Nest Hub | 7-inch | Charcoal / Chalk | Was £79.99 | Now £59.99 | Available from Currys

The Nest Hub is a 7-inch smart display that can do everything from showing pictures, the weather, messages, and more to calling family to controlling the rest of your smart home with Assistant. The future has officially arrived.

Lenovo Smart Clock | 4-inch | Google Assistant | Black | Was £79.99 | Now £34.99 | Available from Currys

If you want something that works with your smart home but isn't from Google and Amazon, look no further than Lenovo's Smart Clock, a 4-inch device powered by Assistant.

Whatever your ultimate goals, setting up a smart home has never been as quick and easy as right now. And for the next week or so, it has never been cheaper either.

