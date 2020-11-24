It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and that means one thing: Black Friday deals are here, bringing discounts on everything and anything. As part of the festivities, Currys has some of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen.

Having a good laptop is, in this day and age, an absolute must; we'd be completely lost without one as the world moves towards remote work and we move towards the sofa. At this point, laptops are also nearing desktop-levels of power, meaning that basically all tasks – work, play, and everything in-between – can easily be handled.

We've chosen three of the best Currys Black Friday laptop deals but there are a lot to choose from, with discounts on pretty much every major Windows laptop manufacturer going. While that does exclude Apple's MacBooks, for most people a Windows laptop is the ideal choice, especially at these prices.

LENOVO C340-11 | Chrome OS | 11.6-inch | 4GB RAM / 32GB SSD | Was £319 | Now £219 | Available from Currys

First up, we've got this huge deal for Lenovo's C340-11 Chromebook, a plucky little device that isn't particularly powerful but, thanks to Chrome OS, will meet the needs of most casual users.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | Windows 10 | 12.3-inch | i5 | 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD | Was £899 | Now £749 | Available from Currys

The Surface Pro 7 is the best blend of tablet and laptop, seamlessly shifting between casual touchscreen mode and hardcore work mode with the Type Cover (sold separately). If you're looking for an all-purpose device with money off, the search is over.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14 | Windows 10 | 14-inch | i5 | 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | Was £699 | Now £529 | Available from Currys

HP have a long reputation for making solid work machines and the Pavilion 14 is no exception. Right now, you're unlikely to find a more powerful laptop than this for the price, especially with 512GB storage.

If you're in the market for a new laptop, whether for work or for play, then Currys Black Friday laptop deals are a very good place to start the search. We've highlighted three of the best, but there are a lot of others to choose from.

