T3 Quick Hit: Get your exercise on with the ON Running 2-in-1 Performance Shorts

Kick rubbing in the groin and boot chaffing up the bum with these high-tech running shorts

By

ON Running has released its Running Shorts, a 2-in-1 hybrid performance fitness garment that combines ultra-light, airy outer shorts with fully taped, fast-drying woven fabric inner shorts.

Essentially the Running Shorts are two different pairs of shorts that can be worn together or separately as desired. The snug and super comfortable inner shorts, which have a tights-like quality to them, include a pocket for keeping keys and/or cards locked in place, and offer maximum freedom of movement.

Check out: Everything you need to do your first Tough Mudder

The outer shorts, on the other hand, are crafted from 4-way-stretch Nylon/Elastane and have a more traditional billowy quality to them, sitting off the inner shorts. They are also treated with an antibacterial agent for maintained freshness and boast a super modern cut.

Both inner and outer shorts are also designed to be tear-proof, with high-quality Italian fabrics weaved into the construction, and also breathable, with On Running stating the shorts offer the right balance between protection and freedom of movement.

There's no doubting the Running Shorts retail at a different level to a standard pair of shorts, however, if you are a serious runner or performance athlete that needs a garment to match, then these look like a premium option.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.