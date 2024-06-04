T3 Awards 2024: all Wearable winners announced

Get ready to celebrate the best in wearable technology! The T3 Awards 2024 in association with Norton has arrived, and we’re thrilled to unveil the standout performers in the world of smartwatches, running and triathlon watches, smart rings, and outdoor watches.

This year’s winners have pushed the boundaries of innovation, style, and functionality, proving that the future of wearable tech is brighter than ever. From smarter-than-ever smart rings to performance-pushing multisport watches, these were the wearables that impressed us the most this past year.

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech aficionado, or someone who loves to stay connected on the go, our top picks are sure to impress. Join us as we applaud the champions setting new standards in the wearable category!

Best multisport watch

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Garmin Forerunner 965

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is a groundbreaking running watch featuring Garmin’s first AMOLED screen in the Forerunner series. Launched alongside the impressive Forerunner 265, this watch offers a brighter and larger display, a sleek titanium bezel, and a lighter, thinner design compared to its predecessor.

Despite the energy demands of the AMOLED panel, the Forerunner 965 boasts impressive battery life, surpassing even the Forerunner 955 Solar. The wearable includes advanced features like all-day heart rate tracking, multi-GNSS access, and a host of workout-specific tools, making it ideal for serious athletes.

The watch’s design improvements and high-resolution display, combined with Garmin’s trusted performance metrics, set a new standard in sports wearables. For those seeking top-tier accuracy and functionality in a stylish package, the Garmin Forerunner 965 is a must-have upgrade, which is why it won the best multisport watch category at the T3 Awards 2024!

Best multisport watch shortlist

Garmin Approach S70, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Polar Vantage V3, Garmin Forerunner 965, Suunto Race

Highly commended

Polar Vantage V3

Best running watch

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Garmin Forerunner 165

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is a standout running watch, featuring a bright 1.2" AMOLED display and weighing just 40 grams with its silicone strap, making it one of the lightest on the market. The reinforced polymer case and smooth touchscreen interactions add to its durability and ease of use.

With the latest Elevate Gen 5 sensing platform, it offers advanced health and fitness features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and wrist-based running power, providing excellent value for runners. The battery life is impressive, lasting up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 19 hours with GPS.

For those seeking a reliable and affordable running watch, the Forerunner 165 is a top choice. It’s perfect for tracking training and recovery without overwhelming users with too many features—no wonder we thought it was the best running watch to win its category at the T3 Awards 2024!

Best running watch shortlist

COROS Pace 3, Suunto Race, Garmin Forerunner 165, Amazfit Cheetah, Apple Watch Series 9

Best fitness headphones

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Jabra Elite 8 Active

The Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds set a new benchmark for durability and performance. With an IP68 rating and passing rigorous Highly Accelerated Corrosion Testing (HACT), they withstand extreme conditions, including salty sweat and harsh environments.

Their design features ShakeGrip technology for a secure fit during workouts and a comfortable feel. The earbuds deliver exceptional sound quality with Adaptive Hybrid ANC and Dolby Audio, ensuring an immersive listening experience.

The case is also IP54 rated, ensuring protection against dust and splashes, making the Jabra Elite 8 Active a comprehensive and reliable option for any active lifestyle. It remains a top choice for fitness enthusiasts seeking rugged, high-quality audio gear, which is exactly why it won the best fitness headphones category at the T3 Awards 2024!

Best fitness headphones shortlist

Cleer Arc II Sport, Shokz OpenFit, Jabra Elite 8 Active, Sennheiser Momentum Sport, Beats Fit Pro

Highly commended

Cleer Arc II Sport

Best smartwatch

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 might look like its predecessors, but it’s packed with exciting upgrades. The standout feature is the much brighter Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, boasting up to 2,000 nits, doubling the Series 8's brightness.

The new S9 SiP chip delivers faster performance and introduces innovative features like Double Tap for touch-free control and offline Siri, enhancing usability even without an internet connection.

The Series 9 is Apple’s first carbon-neutral watch when paired with the Sport Loop, showcasing Apple’s commitment to sustainability. It offers robust health and fitness tracking, including advanced running, cycling, and hiking features, alongside accurate GPS and heart rate monitoring. Battery life remains at 18 hours, but efficient power management and quick charging keep it practical.

With its brighter screen, faster chip, unique features, and sustainable design, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a significant upgrade, especially for those with older models. It’s a brilliant smartwatch that balances innovation and eco-consciousness – the clear winner of the best smartwatch category of the T3 Awards 2024!

Best smartwatch shortlist

Apple Watch Series 9, Huawei Watch GT4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Google Pixel Watch 2, Garmin Venu 3, Withings Scanwatch 2

Highly commended

Huawei Watch GT4

Best smart ring

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Oura Ring Gen 3

The Oura Ring Gen 3, launched three years ago, remains a sleek and durable smart ring, perfect for continuous wear. Its titanium shell with PVD coating ensures robustness and a clever groove helps position it correctly for accurate sensor readings.

Designed for durability, it’s water-resistant up to 100 meters, making it safe for showers and possibly even swimming. The ring is lightweight and comfortable, even for extended periods.

Oura’s standout feature is its sleep tracking. It provides detailed sleep scores and actionable insights, making it a top choice for sleep monitoring. The ring automatically detects illnesses, advises rest when needed, and offers a smooth transition back to activity post-recovery.

Activity tracking includes a daily calorie goal, automatic activity detection, and the new Resilience Score, Cardio Capacity, and Cardiovascular Age features, which help you understand your ability to withstand stress.

Though the membership fee is an ongoing cost, it ensures continuous feature updates and support. For those seeking a comprehensive, wearable health tracker that’s not a smartwatch, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is the top option – hence why it won the inaugural best smart ring award at the T3 Awards 2024!

Best smart ring shortlist

Oura Ring Gen 3, Ultrahuman Ring Air, RingConn Smart Ring, Circular Ring Slim

Highly commended

Ultrahuman Ring Air

Best outdoor watch

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro blends familiar design with exciting upgrades. Maintaining the premium materials and layout of its predecessors, the Fenix 7 Pro introduces the Elevate Gen 5 optical heart rate sensor for improved accuracy. This new sensor also measures skin temperature and blood oxygen levels.

All Fenix 7 Pro models feature solar charging, with a photosensitive ring around the display that extends battery life and serves as an ambient light sensor. The updated Memory-in-Pixel touchscreen display ensures better readability in bright conditions. Better still, a physical flashlight is now included in all sizes, enhancing usability in low-light situations.

The Fenix 7 Pro introduced two new performance metrics to the Garmin family, Hill Score and Endurance Score, to help athletes better understand their fitness levels. It also inherited advanced map features like weather overlays and relief shading from the Enduro 2, making navigation more intuitive.

Battery life remains impressive, lasting up to a week with regular training. Tips to extend battery life include optimizing solar exposure and managing power-hungry features like automatic blood oxygen measurements.

The Fenix 7 Pro's combination of a new biosensor, enhanced display, and additional features feels like a substantial upgrade. It is the perfect candidate to win the best outdoor watch award at the T3 Awards 2024!

Best outdoor watch shortlist

Apple Watch Ultra 2, Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, Suunto Vertical, Polar Grit X2 Pro, Garmin Enduro 2

Highly commended

Polar Grit X2 Pro