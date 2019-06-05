T3 Awards 2019: Nextbase 522GW is named the ultimate dash cam

Over the past few years, the dash cam market has grown at a rate of knots, with a number of big brands all vying to be crowned the best dash cam in the 2019 T3 Awards .

There were so many impressive entries this year, so picking a winner from the highly esteemed shortlist was a difficult one. Ultimately, there is one dash cam that stood out, with a range of innovative and potentially lifesaving features.

This year, the T3 Award for Best Dash Cam goes to the Nextbase 522GW.

The 522GW is a hugely impressive dash cam, which not only nails the basics (such as recording outstanding image quality), but also offers features never before seen in a dash cam.

It’s the first dash cam available in the UK with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, find parking, control smart home devices and make calls whenever you want, without taking your eyes off the road.

There’s also hugely impressive safety features, such as Emergency SOS, which will alert the emergency services to your location in the event of an accident. This feature is potentially lifesaving, and is ultimately the reason the 522GW took the T3 Award.

That's not all, however, the 522GW also packs an 'Intelligent Parking Mode' that records any bump or physical movement on the vehicle when left unattended.

It's not just the impressive list of features that won the award, however, as we previously mentioned, the Nextbase 522GW is also a master when it comes to the basics. It records crisp, perfectly lit 1440p video, the Click&Go mount is a really neat solution, and its smartphone app, MyNextbase, is the most polished experience we've encountered.

Full shortlist: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam, Garmin Dash Cam 55, Mio MiVue J60, Yi Dash Cam Mini, Thinkware Q800 Pro