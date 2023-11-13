Stock up on supplements this Black Friday with Myprotein's 1p protein powder deal

We love an early Black Friday deal, but we’re not sure they get better than this. Myprotein will be selling clear whey isolate protein powder for 1p (yes you read that correctly, £0.01), perfect if you’re in need of a supplement restock, or are on the hunt for some affordable stocking fillers.

The 1p protein sale will start at 8PM on Thursday 16th November. You’ll need to either sign up for the Myprotein email notifications , or download the Myprotein app, where you’ll be sent a code at 7:50PM to then use when the sale goes live. You’ll need to be quick though, as stock is limited and the code is only valid for the first 5,000 customers – so make sure you sign up for those notifications ASAP.

Customers will only be able to use their code once, on one product. However, if you are in need of more protein afterwards then check out our roundup of the best protein powders. If you're a fan of the Jelly Belly, Vimto and Cola clear whey, sadly the code isn't valid on these, but you'll still have a ton of tasty flavours to choose from, so don't worry!