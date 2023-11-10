My 5 favourite fitness deals in the Amazon early Black Friday sale

The early Black Friday deals have officially landed and if you're a fitness enthusiast (like myself), now's the perfect time to stock up on training essentials, or get sort some early Christmas gifts for your loved ones.

One retailer I've spotted that's already got some pretty good bargains on the go, in both the US and UK, is Amazon. However, I think we can all agree that shopping on there can sometimes feel like a bit of a minefield. So, to prevent you having to scroll through the site for endless hours trying to hunt down the best Black Friday fitness deals, I've done the hard work for you – you're welcome!

From protein powder, to adjustable dumbbells, gym bags, massage guns and fitness trackers, here's my five favourite fitness purchases you can get in Amazon's early Black Friday sale right now.

US deals

Amazon US currently has some fantastic deals on home gym equipment and sporting accessories, where you can save up to 45%. Here's my favourites:

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: was $199 , now $149 You get six kettlebells in one with this adjustable kettlebell from Bowflex, as it has a weight range from 3.5kg to 18kg. Perfect for full-body workouts and small spaces, save 25%.

Under Armour Unisex Hustle 5.0 Backpack: was $55 , now $30.25 Save 45% off this 29 litre backpack, an absolute essential for the gym. This particular one is water resistant, has a large main zip compartment, a 15 inch laptop sleeve, two water bottle holders and a shoe compartment.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V12: was $159.95 , now $124.95 Awarded five stars by us here at T3, these trainers are a must-have training partner for longer runs and you can now save 22% on them. Comfortable, with great traction and available in women's version too.

Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds: was $119.99 , now $99.30 Can't fork out for some Apple AirPods? These are a great alternative! They have noise-cancellation, are water resistant, have up to 28 hours of playback time and have HearThrough mode too. We all workout better with good tunes.





IRON FLASK Sports Water Bottle: was $26.95 , now $20.95 Stay hydrated during your sessions with this stainless steal 40 oz bottle that's 100% leak proof. It can keep drinks cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12. Plus, it comes with three different lids: a straw cap, screw-on lid and a flip lid.

UK deals

Stock up on supplements or treat yourself to some fitness tech, with these fantastic deals from Amazon UK. Here's what I'll be buying:

Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99 , now £128.80 Track your sleep, stress levels, heart rate, blood oxygen levels and much more with this excellent fitness tracker from Fitbit. Ideal for those looking for their first fitness watch and now you can save 24% off of it.

Nike Team Sports Bag: was £29.99 , now £22.99 You'll have no problem storing a change of clothes, weightlifting belt, trainers and snacks in this 41 litre holdall. It has one large main compartment and two smaller ones on the outside for those items you need easy access to.

MuscleSquad 32.5kg Adjustable Dumbbells: was £375 , now £350 These adjustable dumbbells have a bigger weight variety than the Bowflex ones, adjusting from 5kg to 32.5kg at the spin of a dial. They'll save you space, money and are the perfect piece of home gym equipment for your strength training goals.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Double Rich Chocolate Whey Protein: was £34.99 , now £28.99 Without a doubt, the best tasting whey protein on the market and this flavour tastes just like chocolate Nesquik. No grain and super smooth to drink too.