The Sphero Lightning McQueen race car gets a massive £60 discount

Get the best price yet on the Sphero race car

By

The Sphero Lightning McQueen app-controlled race car is gearing up to be one of the best toys for Christmas this year and this might be the cheapest price for it this side of 2017's finish line.

Usually £299.99, the Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen race car -to give it its full name- is far from cheap, but it's still selling fast already. That hasn't stopped Amazon from knocking £60 off the price in this one day deal, bringing the price down to just £239.98.

Other retailers are still struggling to find stock and the next best in-stock deals are priced at the £299.99 RRP. Sure, you could hold out for a better deal around Black Friday, but if the Cars 3 superstar continues to sell this well, retailers may not feel inclined to give it a discount at all. 

This Amazon deal expires at midnight or as long as stocks last.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.