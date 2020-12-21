Simba Boxing Day sale launches early with 35% off your new mattress

Technically, we've got a little while to wait until this year's best Boxing Day sales kick off, but Simba has jumped the gun with an absolutely excellent offer. For a limited time, there's 35% off everything at Simba Sleep. You could save a whopping £465 off the luxurious Hybrid Pro mattress, or up to £340 off the hugely popular Simba Hybrid (#6 in our best mattress ranking). Both mattresses deliver exceptional comfort and with 35% off, exceptional value too. It's the best price drop we've seen at Simba all year, matching this year's Black Friday offer.

You don't need a Simba mattress discount code to claim, the savings are applied automatically; you just need to spend £300 to be eligible to claim. This deal ends 26 December.

Simba Boxing Day deal | 35% off the Simba Hybrid and Hybrid Pro at Simbasleep.com

Simba is offering really deep discounts on its Hybrid and Hybrid Pro mattresses, its best-selling mattress and its best mattress respectively. Both versions are supremely comfortable; the Pro adds two extra layers for a 3cm deeper sleep. The discount is applied automatically. View Deal

What's the difference between the Simba Hybrid and the Simba Hybrid Pro? Both mattresses are constructed similarly, with a mix of pocket springs and luxury memory foam to deliver the right amount of support and comfort. You can read our in-depth Simba mattress review: we thought it was great, and while it's good for everyone we also thought that the Hybrid was particularly good for back or side sleepers.

The Pro takes the Hybrid and adds an extra comfort layer alongside twice as many pocket springs and a 3cm deeper top. It's been designed in such a way to keep hotter sleepers cool: unlike some memory foam-topped mattresses you won't feel like you're sleeping in an oven.

