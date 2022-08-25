Get up to 55% off mattresses & bedding in the Simba Bank Holiday Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The August bank holiday is coming up, which will see many retailers drop their prices over the 3-day weekend. If you’re in need of a new sleep set-up, you’re in luck as the Simba Bank Holiday Sale is now on.

Over the bank holiday weekend, Simba is running a huge sale with up to 55% off mattresses, bed bases and other sleep accessories, including duvets, weighted blankets, pillows and bed linen.

Shop the Simba Bank Holiday Sale (opens in new tab)

One of the best mattress (opens in new tab) brands on the market today, Simba offers a comfortable collection of hybrid mattresses and other bed essentials to help their customers get a good night’s sleep. Simba is best known for their hybrid mattresses, including the popular Hybrid, Hybrid Pro and Hybrid Luxe mattresses, that are all included in the bank holiday sale.

So, what kind of savings can you expect from the Simba Bank Holiday Sale? On its award-winning line of mattresses, shoppers can get up to 40% off the full collection and save over £1,000 on specific sizes. Sizes available include single, double, king, super king and EU models. Simba bed bases have up to 55% off and other bedding accessories like toppers, pillows, sheets and duvets are also discounted.

For those on the hunt for a full sleep package, Simba also has up to 48% off bed bundles, including the Hybrid, Orion, Pegasus and Sirius bundles. These bundles feature a mattress, pillows and duvet, and all bundles – except the Hybrid – come with a bed base.

The Simba Bank Holiday Sale (opens in new tab) is running for a limited time over the weekend, so to help you find the best prices, we’ve highlighted the top 5 mattress and bedding deals from Simba below.

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid Pro (Double): was £1,499, now £899.40 at Simba (opens in new tab)

Save up to £720 on the Simba Hybrid Pro. In our Simba Hybrid Pro review (opens in new tab), we gave this mattress 5 stars and commented that it’s a “premium mattress offering premium comfort.” This mattress has a comfortable soft top and supportive layers which regulate temperature and isolate movement. Comes with a free mattress protector.

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid Essential (Double): was £829, now £497.40 at Simba (opens in new tab)

Get 40% off the Simba Hybrid Essential mattress. The Essential features cooling Simbatex foam, Aerocoil micro springs and four layers of support. It’s breathable, comfortable and supportive, and in this bank holiday sale, you can buy the single, small double or double sizes and get them for under £500.

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid Simba-Pure Foam & Spring Topper (Double): was £349, now £226.85 at Simba (opens in new tab)

If you already have a Simba Hybrid mattress or you want to add extra comfort to your current bed, the Simba Hybrid Topper is now 35% off in the sale. The topper features CertiPUR foam which is not only comfortable but is kind to the environment and free from toxic or harmful materials and chemicals.

(opens in new tab) Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket: was £169, now £84.50 at Simba (opens in new tab)

The 5-star rated Orbit Weighted Blanket is now half price in the Simba Bank Holiday Sale. This blanket uses Nano-Bead technology which adds pressure evenly to help you get comfortable and drift off to sleep. Available in two weights: 6.8kg or 9kg. See our Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket review (opens in new tab) for more details.

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid Pillow: was £109, £81.75 at Simba (opens in new tab)

The Simba Hybrid Pillow with STRATOS is soft, luxurious, breathable and temperature regulating. In our Simba Hybrid Pillow review (opens in new tab), we commented that it’s “soft and comfortable, and offers excellent customisable support for the neck and head.” We loved it so much that we gave it a spot in our best pillow (opens in new tab) guide.