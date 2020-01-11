Silentnight mattresses are almost half price at Amazon right now

Amazon has slashed up to 44% off Silentnight mattresses – but be warned: many of the mattresses are selling out fast. It's not really surprising, of course. When it comes to affordable mattresses, Silentnight is one of the best mattress brands out there. And with huge discounts like these, they're even better value.

There's a fair bit of choice over at Amazon, so you can either navigate the sale yourself, or have a browse through our favourite deals below. Just remember that they’re selling quickly – many types have just a few left in stock, so you’ll need to look now if you want to grab one before they’re gone.

Silentnight 1000 Pocket Gel mattress: up to 44% off | from £335 | Amazon

There's currently up to a 44% discount on the Silentnight 1000 mattress. It comes with a deluxe pillow top layer for extra cushioning, and a zoned spring system for tailored pressure relief and support. Prices start from £335, but bear in mind this one is selling out quickly. Deal ends: unknown / when stock runs outView Deal

Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 Pocket Sprung mattress: up to 35% off | from £161 | Amazon

There's also up to 35% off the popular Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 Pocket Sprung mattress at Amaozn right now. A lot of people really like it – it scores an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 550 user reviews – and prices now start from just £161.25 ( was £249 ). Deal ends: unknown / when stock runs outView Deal

Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress: up to 20% off | from £135.20 | Amazon

For one of the cheapest Silentnight mattress, choose the even-more popular Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress. Prices for this one start from just £135 ( was £169 ), and it boasts a very good four out of five stars from almost 4,000 reviews. Deal ends: unknown / when stock runs outView Deal

Silentnight Deluxe Memory Foam Mattress: up to 33% off | from £290 | Amazon

If you're looking for a touch of luxury, try the Silentnight Deluxe Memory Foam Mattress. There's up to 33% off right now, which means you can buy a double for just £290 ( was £419 ) – but there are only a few left as we write this... Deal ends: unknown / when stock runs outView Deal

Browse all Silentnight mattresses: up to 43% off | Amazon

There are huge savings to made right now on Silentnight mattresses at Amazon. There’s a wide variety on offer, from pocket sprung to memory foam options and more, but they’re selling out fast so move quickly. Deal ends: unknown / when stock runs outView Deal

Or...get 40% off the best mattress you can buy