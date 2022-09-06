Secretlab Black Friday gaming chair deals are here! Save up to $250 ahead of the rush

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You read that headline right. Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are already showing up and it looks like Secretlab is the first to out of the gate.

Dropping a surprise early Black Friday sale all the way in September, Secretlab is offering Black Friday pricing on some of their best gaming chairs (opens in new tab) right now. That means upwards of $250 in savings can be found on their Titan and Classic Series chairs, and you can do so before the holiday shopping rush hits.

Shop all early Black Friday deals at Secretlab here! (opens in new tab)

I must say as an expert deal hunter who covers sales throughout the year, it's absolutely insane how early Black Friday deals show up now. But, it's a great way for those of us hoping to stretch our budget as far as possible by getting in early on the action.

And as the top brand for gaming chairs, Secretlab is the coveted choice for holiday gifts and gamers looking to upgrade to a better gaming chair. We've had the opportunity to cover a few of Secretlab's top chairs, including the Titan SoftWeave (opens in new tab) as well as the Titan EVO 2022 (opens in new tab), and they are well worth the hefty price tag they come with.

So to nab one of these premium gaming chairs on sale cheap for upwards of $250 off is a must-buy if you can.

The only downside is that the sale does not include their Magnus Metal desk (opens in new tab), which is truly an incredible desk whether it be for work or gaming.

