Save up to 68% on these stylish Skagen hybrid smartwatches

If you're on the lookout for a stylish hybrid smartwatch without breaking the bank, then you're on luck because Skagen has a sale on, and prices have been slashed by up to 50%.

These hybrid smartwatches blend classy, traditional looks with connected technology to give you the best of both worlds. They look like analogue timepieces, but under the skin you'll find motion sensors and Bluetooth for fitness tracking, smartphone notifications, and amazing months-long battery life.

Best of all, these Skagens offer a range of unique designs without costing a fortune - and with the latest sale you can pick up a hybrid smartwatch for as little as £59.

Included in the sale are the company's Holst, Hagen and Signatur ranges, each offering their own unique style, iOS and Android compatibility, and a battery life of around six months.

Skagen Holst Silver-Tone | RRP £189 | Deal Price £59 | Save £130 (68%)

Stylish and affordable, the Holst hybrid smartwatch has been reduced by a massive 65%, yet still offers a beautiful and timeless design with its steel case and strap, and striking blue dial. The Holst runs on a regular watch battery and connects to your iOS or Android smartphone for fitness tracking and notifications.View Deal

Skagen Signatur T-Bar Hybrid Smartwatch | RRP £169 |Deal Price £59 | Save £110 (65%)

The stylish Signatur by Skagen features a rose gold coloured stainless steel case with matching hands and indices, paired with a blue leather strap and matching rose gold buckle. The Signatur is a hybrid smartwatch which tracks your movement and connects to iOS and Android smartphones.View Deal

Skagen Hagen Steel-Mesh Hybrid Smartwatch | RRP £189 | Deal Price £132 |Save £57 (30%)

Called the Hagen, this hybrid smartwatch by Skagen offers up a classy and comfortable steel mesh strap, paired with a stainless steel case and matching face. A second dial is used to deliver smartphone notifications and keep track of your daily steps.View Deal