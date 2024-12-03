I think this retro Timex Automatic is fantastic value for money

Timex says how its latest watch pays homage to the bustling energy of New York City in the 1980s – and it delivers a hearty dose of retro charge for under £200.

Available in three colour ways, the Timex Automatic 1983 E-Line Reissue is a 34mm stainless steel watch with a square (ish) case housing what’s known as the ‘TV Dial’, owing to its shape.

The watch is powered by a Miyota calibre 8215 Japanese automatic movement with 21 jewels – yes, that’s right, a stylish automatic watch for just £190 – and a date window at the three o’clock position.

Timex has fitted the watch with its brushed and polished stainless steel expansion band, which uses the company’s ‘Perfect Fit’ sizing technology to fit comfortably without the need for tools.

Water resistant to 50 metres (safe for showering and light swimming but not diving, in other words), the Timex fits wrist circumferences of between 135 and 190 mm (or 5.3 to 7.5 inches), and the automatic movement has a lengthy power reserve of 60 hours. That means you can take it off one evening and it’ll still be telling accurate time two or even two-and-a-half days later.

As well as stainless steel with a matching dial, the watch is available in gold-coloured stainless steel with matching dial, bracelet and case for a proper power-dressing 80s look, or with a steel case and striking blue/green dial. Yes, you’re going to want to call it ‘Tiffany Blue’, and I wouldn’t blame you. Timex is leaning into the New York City vibe, so subtly referencing one of the city’s most iconic stores is no bad thing.

The silver-on-silver watch is just £190 – honestly, that’s a fantastic price – while the other two models are only slightly more, at £200. All are available now, just in time for Christmas.