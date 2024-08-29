I think Tudor’s new Black Bay Chronograph is its most attractive yet

Tudor has revealed a new addition to its Black Bay Chrono watch family, and while it doesn’t come as a surprise, it might just be the most attractive yet.
The clue is very much in the name with this one, since it’s called the Black Bay Chrono ‘Blue’: A Boutique Exclusive. What that means, naturally, is that this is a blue version of the Black Bay Chrono we all know and love, and that it is only available directly from Tudor boutiques.
It joins an expanding chrono lineup that also includes the recently launched pink dial edition, plus the black dial and the ‘panda’ with its cream dial and black sub-dials. While it’s hard not to say the iconic panda remains the most desirable, the new blue model is right up there for wow-factor.
Priced at £4,800 – the same as the pink model but a little short of the £4,790 black and white dial duo – the new blue Black Bay Chrono comes with a five-link stainless steel bracelet with polished and satin-brushed finishes, plus Tudor’s ‘T-fit’ rapid adjustment clasp. That’s the same bracelet as the pink dial, but different to the standard rivet-style bracelet of the other Black Bay Chrono models.
The new addition has the same 41 mm stainless steel case as its siblings, with a screw-down crown at three o’clock and a pair of push buttons either side for controlling the chronograph functions. There’s also the same domed sapphire crystal, the same MT5813 automatic mechanical movement with 70 hours of power reserve, and the same 200 metres of water resistance.
I’m a big fan of blue watches, and already own a navy Tudor Black Bay on a blue fabric strap. This naturally means I’m drawn to the new Chrono, and especially like the contrast of the red ‘200m/660ft’ script on the dial and matching red tip to the second hand. The blue of the dial and fixed bezel looks slightly different to that of my Black Bay, while the white sub dials add a nice bit of contrast without making the Chrono look too busy.
Sold only in Tudor boutiques (but not a limited edition) the Black Bay Chrono ‘Blue’: A Boutique Exclusive, is available now.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
