Save 20% off Nerf guns (including Fortnite Nerf blasters) at Argos with Black Friday-beating discounts!

Though we're expecting to see some amazing Black Friday Nerf deals once the time comes, you might be better off beating the rush with this fantastic new Nerf deal from Argos. Pull the trigger on it quickly, though, because it only runs until midnight on Tuesday November 5th.

Using the code PLAY20, you can save 20% off any Nerf gun you like from Argos' range, including those already discounted, which includes one that's half price, so you'll save huge amounts overall, potentially – maybe more than in standard Black Friday deals prices.

It also includes Fortnite-themed models, which are currently 25% off anyway, so there's another double-saving to be made on the ones kids are probably most interested in anyway. The smallest Fortnite model is just £12 after all the discounts, while the Nerf Fortnite AR-L Elite Motorized Blaster (which is the one they'll really want) is £30 with all the money off.

It's not just Nerf, though: you can also save 20% off Argos' Play-Doh range, or its range of Power Rangers toys, which includes a Megazord set that's half price even before this extra discount.