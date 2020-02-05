Samsung officially announces Galaxy Z Flip folding phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is almost ready to be unveiled to the world. The clamshell-folding phone is Samsung's rival to the Motorola Razr reboot that brought retro flip-phone aesthetics into the 21st century, and has been rumoured for a while to be the first in Samsung's "Z" series of folding phones.

Now, we have official confirmation on the name "Z Flip" ahead of its reveal at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked later this month.

Shortly after Samsung's Belgian and German sites confirmed the name "Samsung Galaxy S20" for the Korean smartphone company's flagship handsets, its Romanian site revealed another important name. Samsung Romania has set up a hidden page on its site for the Galaxy Z Flip's leather case, inadvertently confirming the smartphone's real name.

See the page below, which doesn't contain any official content yet. The page may be taken down shortly, but you can access it by clicking here.

The title of the hidden page (Image credit: Samsung/Future)

The first handset in Samsung's new "Z" series (at least, we assume more are coming down the road), it's easy to see why this would have a separate name to the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

While the turbulent launch of the Fold was problematic for Samsung last year, a new brand allows Samsung to launch its next foldable with a clean slate of sorts. It also gels with a leak seen last month regarding the Z series' branding, which shows two clamshell folding phones creating the shape of a "Z".

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z series marketing shot (Image credit: Weibo)

The phone is certainly rumoured to take the fight to the Motorola Razr on the specs front. The folding handset is hotly tipped to be packing a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, three cameras – two 13MP and a 16MP sensor – and an impressive 4500mAh battery. We'll know if these rumours are accurate once the Z Flip is revealed to the world in just a few days time.

