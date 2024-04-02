Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra reportedly in production – but you can't buy it

Quick Summary Rumours have strengthened about a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra coming later this year. The premium foldable seems to be on the cards, but it may be limited to certain markets.

Whether you're a fan or not, it's hard to argue with just how popular foldable phones have become. The emerging technology has captured the imagination of users, offering a morphable platform which is capable of being as big or small as necessary.

A wide range of brands have come forward to try and spearhead the market, too. We've seen popular models like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in the flip phone stakes, and the Honor Magic V2 when it comes to book-style devices.

However, there's no denying that Samsung phones still have an edge in the public arena. The brand has an undeniable history, making them a safer pick for a lot of wannabe foldable phone owners.

The current crop from the Korean brand includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. But rumours persist that the lineup could grow next time out.

Some suggested that the new model would be a cut price offering in a bid to entice more users into the market. However, more recently, suggestions have emerged about a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. That would sit above the current range, offering a more premium experience at a higher price point.

Now, that idea seems to have a little more credence. According to a report from the Dutch outfit, GalaxyClub, the Z Fold 6 Ultra does in fact exist – but there may be a caveat.

According to their report, the model is only set to be unveiled in the South Korean market. Based on some research into device code names, the report has suggested that a Korean version has been spotted, though nothing for the USA or Europe has been.

That would be an interesting decision on the part of Samsung – though it might make some sense. The foldable phone market in Asia is much more established than it is in the West, which could make buyers there more likely to buy.

With a few months still to go before we would expect to see a release, we'll have to keep a close eye on further developments in the coming months.