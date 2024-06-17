Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs leak reveals one major hardware upgrade and a lot of nice-to-haves

Quick Summary The leaked specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 reveal a major upgrade to its main camera. There are also several other improvements, like a bigger battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to be announced on 10 July at a Galaxy Unpacked event thought to be taking place in Paris. There's been no shortage of leaks before then, however, from the design of the new folding devices, through to speculation about various hardware changes.

Now we have a full list of specs, revealing all the hardware that this phone has to offer.

Thanks to the full breakdown of the hardware, we're looking at another potential for the best folding phone list, with an important upgrade coming for Samsung's popular folding phone. The details come from Smartprix, where it's revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get an upgrade to a 50-megapixel main camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 offered a pair of 12-megapixel cameras on the exterior. When reviewing that phone, Mike Lowe from T3 mentioned that it couldn't compete in terms of quality – but said that the lack of a telephoto lens was his biggest gripe. That might be what Samsung is looking to address with the move to a higher resolution sensor.

The new 50-megapixel main camera is said to have an f/1.8 aperture and offer digital zoom up to 10x. That's the same as the previous phone, but there's an advantage offered by that higher-res sensor: it should be able to better preserve detail through digital zoom, giving sharper results than the 12-megapixel sensor it replaces.

I don't believe that Samsung's aim here is just to bump the resolution and let you take larger photos, I think it's going to be about fidelity in digital zoom.

Confirming the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, with 2640 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate; the exterior display will be 3.4-inghc Super AMOLED with 720 x 748 resolution. There doesn't appear to be any upgrades in the display department.

The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, so it's a little bump over the older phone. It will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery, which is an increase over the 3,700mAh battery in the older phone. Unfortunately, we're not expecting an change to the charging speed offered.

As previously revealed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 colours are Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow and Blue, although I expect there will be a range of other exclusive colours and customisation options offered.

So there are some welcome changes coming for this phone, but it's likely to be the Galaxy AI software features that make the biggest change to the experience. We're still waiting for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked to be officially confirmed, but it won't be long now.