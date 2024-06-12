All Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 colours leaked

Quick Summary A popular tech tipster has just leaked all of the colours for the next-gen Samsung foldable phone range. That includes some interesting choices, both in terms of the colours and where they'll be available.

The future of technology looks especially bright right now. Brands around the world are pushing the envelope, with burgeoning software and hardware solutions designed to make life easier than ever before.

One of the most exciting segments from a hardware perspective is the world of foldable phones. They've grown significantly over the last few years, with more and more manufacturers bringing their device to market.

Still, Samsung phones remain near the top of the pile. Their current generation – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – are widely considered to be among the best devices you can get right now.

Their next-gen handsets have been the subject of rumours and leaks for a while now. In fact, we even saw Samsung themselves accidentally show off the design last week.

Now, a respected tech insider has leaked a full list of colours for the devices. That suggests that the Z Fold 6 will come in Navy, Pink and Silver Shadow, while the Z Flip 6 will be available in Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow and Yellow.

Beyond that, both models will also be offered in White and Crafted Black as online exclusives. The Z Flip 6 will also be available in Peach as an online-only option.

It's an interesting colour array. Perhaps the most noteworthy part is the selection of online exclusive hues. Having white and black in that arena is an odd choice, with those almost certain to be the most popular options.

It seems like the brand is trying to achieve one of two outcomes. Either they move more customers into online sales, or they push consumers into getting a more colourful option which they'd have missed out on otherwise.

Still, it's a pretty cool suite of options. I'm particularly taken by the Pink Z Fold 6, which could be a real knockout. We shouldn't have to wait too long either, with a launch event rumoured for later this summer.