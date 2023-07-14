How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 launch

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 26 July 2023 and you will be able to watch it live online.

We fully expect the Korean manufacturer to launch its latest foldable phones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. There will also likely be a new Galaxy Watch - the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - and maybe a new model in the Samsung Galaxy Tab series.

So here's how to watch the event live online, plus a few more details for good measure.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place in Seoul, the capital of Samsung's homeland of Korea, so many fans will have to watch it unfold online. We hope to host the livestream right here on T3 closer the time.

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Samsung's dedicated Unpacked webpage and, likely, YouTube channel.

What time does Samsung Galaxy Unpacked start?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place on Wednesday 26 July 2023. It'll start at 20:00 KST - the local time for Seoul in Korea.

Here are the start times for your location:

What to expect

There's little doubt that Samsung will be adding to its best foldable phones with new models - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

It even hints as much on its dedicated webpage and in the invite to the event, which includes the subtitle "Join the Flip Side".

Like a playground for your imagination. #JoinTheFlipSide #SamsungUnpackedLearn more: https://t.co/DZFVzNc1Fh pic.twitter.com/oS4EsaaKstJuly 13, 2023 See more

We've also seen plenty of online leaks about both handsets in recent times, including all the specifications and images of the foldables.

(Image credit: SnoopyTech)

Samsung itself has even got in on the act, realising a (weird) TV and online commercial for the forthcoming Z Flip refresh that confirms the larger outer screen at the end of the ad.

What hasn't been talked about as much is a new version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

It is also thought that the company will unveil the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. They will sport larger, stronger displays and add temperature sensors to match the latest Apple Watch models, it is said.

Finally, we might get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - although the company sometimes likes to launch its tablets a short while before a phone event.

We'll find out for sure when the event begins on 26 July. We hope you'll join us to keep up with the latest on the Samsung event and devices then.