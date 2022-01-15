Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: how to watch it and what to expect

Samsung was all over CES 2022 with its best 4K and 8K TVs, but as January turns to February it’s time for its mobile division to shine. This time every year Samsung hosts its most important Samsung Unpacked event, where it shows off the latest flagship smartphones – this year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 – and usually some other exciting new products too. Here’s what to expect in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: what to expect

1. Samsung Galaxy S22

This is going to be the star of the Samsung Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to launch on the 8th with pre-orders starting on the 9th and deliveries commencing 24 January. We’re expecting prices to be slightly higher than the previous model: the Samsung Galaxy S22 will start at $899 (around £660 / AU$1,245) and the Galaxy S22 Plus will start at $1,099 (about £805 / AU$1,525).

If these prices are true, that means the S22 series is approximately $100 more expensive than the S21 series.

We’re expecting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 5G modem, and between 128-512GB of storage space as well as 8-12GB of RAM and a 50MP + 10MP + 10MP camera array. The screen will be a 120Hz AMOLED with HDR10+.

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to be the new Samsung Galaxy Note, with a whopping 108MP camera, S Pen support and all the upgrades from the Samsung Galaxy S22. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to start at $1,299 (approximately £955 / AU$1,800).

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 and Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra

These tablets may end up getting their own Samsung Unpacked event, but the frequency of leaks suggests their launch is imminent. The Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra could be a real iPad Pro competitor with a 14.6-inch AMOLED display delivering 3,000 x 1,800 pixels, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

4. New Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are clearly intended to be AirPods killers, and that means they’ll update as often as AirPods do – so with the AirPods 3 on sale now and AirPods Pro 2 imminent, new Galaxy Buds must be due any time now.

We’re not expecting new Samsung Galaxy Watch models, though: their last event was just months ago in August, and we’d expect any big updates to happen just before the Apple Watch Series 8 is announced.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022

We'll be bringing you the highlights as they happen, of course, but the event will be live-streamed on YouTube and on the Samsung website.

Samsung Unpacked events 2022: what else is coming up this year?

Samsung held not one, not two but five Unpacked events last year, so we’d expect more than one Samsung Unpacked event in 2022. If last year was any indication, 2022 could mean the following events:

March 2022: new affordable Android phones

Last year Samsung used this event to launch its latest Galaxy A models.

April 2022: new Galaxy Book laptops

Samsung likes to keep its PC and phone/tablet devices separate, so last year’s Galaxy Book laptops had their own event in April.

August 2022: new Galaxy Fold, Flip and Watch

Last year’s Galaxy Unpacked 2 event brought us the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4.

October 2022: minor tweaks to existing phones

In October 2021 Samsung had its least exciting event of the year, unveiling new customisation options for its folding smartphones.