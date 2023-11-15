Samsung Galaxy S24 to get feature Instagrammers will absolutely love

For fans of the ‘gram, the Samsung Galaxy S24 may have an exclusive feature which will make it much easier to capture the perfect shot for your feed.

According to leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, the Galaxy S24 series will give users the option to launch the Instagram camera directly from the lockscreen.

Paluzzi claims Instagram is working directly with Samsung to bring this new shortcut feature to the Galaxy S24.

#Instagram is working on letting #Samsung #GalaxyS24 users add the shortcut for the Instagram Camera to the lock screen 👀 pic.twitter.com/vlG2uucXn0November 15, 2023 See more

A screenshot included in the post on X suggests the shortcut can be enabled via the settings menu in the Instagram app.

Presumably this means you’ll be able to launch directly into the Instagram camera without even needing to unlock the Galaxy S24, let alone tapping the Instagram app - which could make all the difference between capturing the perfect shot and missing the moment.

Launching directly into the Instagram camera will mean you miss out on the full suite of Galaxy S24 camera features accessed via the handset’s main camera app - and if recent leaks are accurate you may want to consider which camera application you use before hitting the shutter button.

Galaxy S24 set to get nifty camera tricks

As we reported recently , the Galaxy S24 series is in line to gain some new camera features, with the S24 Ultra set to boast a 200MP main camera with smart zooming and improved image capture - both of which may not be available in Instagram’s camera launcher.

We expect to see Samsung launch a trio of handsets - the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra - during a launch event in January 2024, and all three are set to include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which itself brings improvements in image and video processing.

The cameras on the Galaxy S24 series will likely be one of the major talking points for Samsung at the launch event, as it’s one of the few areas where major advancements can still be made in a time where our smartphones have been refined to the very limit of technology.

We already know that the S24 Ultra is unlikely to see a major design overhaul, so Samsung will really want to highlight the gains it’s made internally to convince consumers its latest flagship phones are worth the asking price.