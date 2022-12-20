Samsung Galaxy S23 release date could be delayed over price issues

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best Android phones of the coming year, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is likely to be near, or at, the top. Samsung's flagship devices have traditionally occupied top pegging when it comes to Android phones, although the competition from devices like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro+ has never been higher.

Traditionally, Samsung release their devices early in the calendar year – the Samsung Galaxy S22 range was released in early February, for example. Up to this point, we had expected the S23 range to follow suit, but it now looks set to be pushed back for a few weeks.

The news comes courtesy of Twitter user, TheGalox_ (opens in new tab), who has a decent reputation for Samsung news. The tweet says, "Mid to late February release for the S23 series. Deciding on a price for the devices is delaying this release."

What does that mean for Samsung Galaxy S23 pricing? Hopefully, it means the devices will enter the market at a competitive price point. This year, we saw the Google Pixel 7 range enter the market at the exact same price as their predecessors, despite a host of feature upgrades.

What's more, Google's offering substantially undercuts Samsung's. The Pixel 7 Pro is roughly the same price as the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22, but offers a feature set you'd be more inclined to put up against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

For Samsung to have delayed their release schedule over the pricing of their new flagship suggests something big. I'm hoping that's an inflation-busting price reduction that brings the vanilla model into parity with phones like the iPhone 14 and the Ultra into proper £1,000 territory. Stay tuned, to see if that prophecy comes true.