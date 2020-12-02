These are the iPhone 12 beating Samsung Galaxy S21 images you've been waiting for

As the speculated January launch for the Samsung Galaxy S21 approaches, tantalising new concept images have been released online to whet our appetites.

Samsung allegedly plans to merge the S and Note lineups together, injecting further anticipation towards the final design and feature set, as the competition against Apple’s iPhone 12 will heat up into the new year.

These renders corroborate leaks alluding to a bold new design favoring flat bezels and a cutting-edge display that can now truly be appreciated, if these images at all resemble the final product.

The Galaxy S21's design is unique and deserves praise. pic.twitter.com/WlZ84xbS6mNovember 28, 2020

The concept renders are from a YouTube video shared by Ice Universe , and exhibit the qualities that the leaker praises as “unique” despite the ‘glasstic’ backing . The three rear cameras are fixed onto a shiny frame, separate to the rear panel thought to be produced with plastic. Whilst the final material is as of yet undisclosed, if true it would follow the precedent of the standard Galaxy Note 20’s design, one that already proved divisive.

This leak further cements the likely colorways leaked last month. Alongside the Gray, White, Violent and Pink options available for the standard S21 model, it is also thought that the Black model (seen in the renders) will be exclusive to the S21+ and Ultra ranges.

The S21 Ultra also has the benefit of S-Pen support albeit as an optional accessory instead of an included extra. This has the knock-on effect where the S21 Ultra lacks a dedicated storage space for the S-Pen unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3 .

Furthermore, the renders verify the decision to opt for a selfie camera instead of an under-screen camera. Whilst this feature is also believed to be incorporated into the Galaxy Z Fold 3, there are numerous technical challenges with ensuring the durability of both camera and display that likely prevented its inclusion on the S21 line. Given its earlier launch date (the Z Fold 3 is speculated to release in June), this should be no surprise as these kinks continue to be ironed out.

There’s a lot to be excited for and if these renders are anything to go by, next year will be getting off to an incredible start.