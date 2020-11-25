Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 new feature is the final nail in the Note 21 coffin

Samsung is looking to discontinue its Galaxy Note series in 2021, replacing it with the anticipated flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 device, according to a new report. The Note’s demise has been the subject of intense recent speculation, with reputable leakers revealing Samsung’s plan to merge the S and Note series next year.

With word of a Galaxy Scroll in early testing and S-Pen support for the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Note has been looking increasingly redundant. This significant new leak only adds weight to the growing stack of rumors implying the new foldable - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 - will become Samsung’s new flagship.

As reported by AjuNews , a Samsung exec (according to notable leaker Max Weinbach ) confirmed that not only will the Z Fold 3 launch next June with S-Pen support (as per a patent spotted last month), but there will not be any Note models launching in 2021. There is also further confirmation that the S21 Ultra will be compatible with S-Pen, but as Weinbach later clarified , they won't ship together.

The jury is still out on whether this will be the case for the Z Fold 3. Aside from the patented housing for the S-Pen, the report corroborates improved ultra-thin glass displays inbound preventing scratches or damage from S-Pen use.

Furthermore, the article verifies earlier reports revealing the inclusion of a premium under-screen camera . This technology will undoubtedly be a persuasive selling point for those skeptical of foldable phones – if it works.

Whilst the innovation appears promising, the report specifies that Samsung has not yet committed to including an under-screen camera on the Z Fold 3, if the quality of photos and the screen deteriorates over time.

As exciting as these new inclusions are, they are highly likely to come at a cost. The Fold series is already notorious for eye-watering prices with the Z Fold 2 launching at $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,999.

Even if display tech becomes more affordable over time, the under-screen camera and ultra-thin glass could very well hike the cost up further. Thankfully, there is still hope for a Z Fold FE with cost-effective design.

