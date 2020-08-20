Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has the iPhone 12 beat with THIS feature

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition – also known as the Galaxy S20 Lite – is Samsung's more affordable offering in its Galaxy S20 series, which includes the base model Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. You can check out the pros and cons of all three right here.

We're not expecting premium flagship features for the cheapest handset to grace the lineup, but it should be a solid offering nonetheless; however, there's a fun surprise in store for those of you who are waiting for it to make its debut.

Tried-and-tested Twitter leaker, Evan Blass, has shared images of the upcoming Galaxy S20 Fan Edition in a whopping six colourways and they all look fantastic! Joining the standard dark blue, and white options, are red, peach, mint, and pink. You can take a look at all six below.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Such a wide range of colour options isn't the norm for flagships, although the Galaxy S20 base model is available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Cloud Pink (depending on your region) with Cloud White, and Aura Red as two special edition options.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra meanwhile, is only available in two colours – Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Gray.

Even though the Galaxy S20 FE will the cheapest S20 smartphone, it has an unexpected upgrade in the form of a 120Hz display, which beats all four iPhone 12 models' rumoured 60Hz panels.

When it comes to processors, the S20 FE is reportedly going to house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in the US, while everyone else will be getting the Exynos 990 processor.

The device will certainly be able to handle most things you'll throw at it on a day-to-day basis, but of course has its pros and cons when compared to the iPhone 12 (although neither has been released so it's all speculative) but if you''re looking for a daily driver with a little panache, the S20 FE could be it.